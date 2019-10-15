Even the final days of Nach Baliye 9 are filled with controversies. After the entire season of hullabaloo, the makers of the dance reality show faced another roadblock while shooting for the semi-final episode. As reported by an entertainment portal, a few choreographers in the show who participated with their respective jodis boycotted the episode and refused to come on the stage to carry on with their scheduled performances. It happened because the said choreographers were pissed with Ahmed Khan who serves as one of the judges on the show.

A report in Spotboye suggests that Khan’s harsh criticism in the last episode didn’t go down well with the choreographers and they decided to boycott the semi-final episode in which they were scheduled to give performances on the stage. As many as five choreographers namely Vaibhav Ghuge, Yash Pandya, Amardeep Singh Natt, Subhash-Macedon D’Mello (Shantanu-Nityami) and Anuradha Iyenger refused to comply to the makers’ requests of going ahead with the episode and continue to perform. In the last episode, judge Ahmed Khan didn’t like the face-off between the jodis of Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy and Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary. He even gave a ‘zero’ to the act followed by harsh comments. This hurt the sentiments of the choreographers who felt insulted and refused to perform more in the show.

The shooting was underway at a Malad studio in Mumbai. When judge no. 2 – Raveena Tandon got to know about the entire fiasco, she rushed to have a chat with the choreographers. Raveena met them and tried to make them understand a thing or two about professionalism. Now, whether the conversation resulted in something positive for the show or not is unknown yet.

The show has been marred by a number of controversies since the inception of its latest season. Contestants kept being injured one after another and some even had to leave the show mid-way due to doctor’s advice. The entire buzz around the relationship between Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh also kept surfacing and the duo was even ousted due to their inappropriate behaviour on the stage. Later, after her elimination, Urvashi Dholakia alleged that the judges were biased towards some contestants and that the makers haven’t charted out a fair format for the show. Another contestant jodi – Faisal Khan and Muskaan Kataria broke-up following the actor’s injury. Muskaan even claimed that Faisal had been dating someone else during their journey of Nach Baliye 9.

It will now be interesting to see if things go smoothly from here or not!