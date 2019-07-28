Nach Baliye 9 has kicked off and a lot of controversies have already started surrounding the show. One of the most talked-about participating jodis this year is Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh. Ever since their participation was announced, the rumours were rife that the two don’t hit off well. Now, seems like even Madhurima is regretting her decision of participating in the show with her ex-partner.

In her latest interview with a portal, the Chandrakanta star was seen speaking her heart out on her equation with Vishal. She revealed that when she said yes to the show, she expected them to behave more maturely and work towards winning the show. However, Madhurima said that now it’s getting difficult for her to cope up with Vishal’s disrespectful behaviour. The actor mentioned Vishal’s attitude from the opening night of the show and said that his language is completely unacceptable.

IWMBuzz.com quoted the actor saying, “I thought we could keep our differences aside and work to win the crown, which is the essence of the concept, but alas. The way he lashed out at me on the opening night was not done.” Madhurima added that she felt really hurt after the incident. “He has really hurt me with his vicious words. It is not that I alone hurt him, it was mutual. I might be forced to reply back in his language. How long can you take it?”, she said.

Madhurima also shared a clip from her latest performance on the show that featured Vishal refusing to hug her even after being requested by show’s judge Raveena Tandon. Earlier, while commenting on the differences between them, the actor had said that both of them share their past, therefore, problems are going to be there. However, they were working towards making sure that they focus on winning the Nach Baliye 9 trophy and nothing else.