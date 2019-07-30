Actors Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli have managed to be in the news with their participation in Nach Baliye 9. However, their journey hasn’t been too smooth so far. After Vishal refused to hug Madhurima on the stage even when requested by judge Raveena Tandon, many took it as a sign of disrespect towards both Raveena and Madhurima. However, Vishal doesn’t agree with this. In his latest interview with a daily, the daily soap actor talked about the incident and revealed why he didn’t hug Madhurima and didn’t disrespect anyone on the show.

Vishal talked to Times of India and said that he is on the show for professional reasons and therefore, he didn’t think that hugging Madhurima was important. The actor, who has worked with his dance partner in Chandrakanta earlier, maintained that by saying yes to participating in the show, he is not looking to ‘reignite’ his feelings for Madhurima. Vishal added that when he was asked to hug her, he simply refused to comply because he is only concerned about maintaining ‘professional respect’ and nothing beyond.

The actor was quoted saying, “Just because I said no to hug her doesn’t mean I disrespected Raveena Ma’am or Madhurima. I am very clear that we are here together for a professional reason so I don’t see the need to hug. We are here to dance and perform together and maintain professional respect and not here to reignite the personal relationship or past equation. Yeh kya definition hai disrespect ki, hug nahi Kiya toh anadar kiya.”

Vishal added that as opposed to how he’s being painted in the media, he is not a person who gets easily furious or someone who’s stubborn and difficult to work with.’ He also said that he respects women and credits his success to the women in his life. “I am not short-tempered, stubborn or difficult to work with, it’s just that I speak what I feel honest instead of being fake. I respect women because what I am today, is just because of women around me, my mom, my sisters, my friends. So the last thing I will do is disrespect or abuse a woman,” Vishal said.

As per the latest format of Nach Baliye, even ex-partners are participating and competing to win the trophy this year.