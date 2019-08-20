Actors Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva make for one of the most loved jodis in Nach Baliye 9. However, seems like their chemistry is not sufficient to hook the viewers to the television screens. As per the latest buzz around the show, Urvashi and Anuj are the next jodi to be eliminated from Nach Baliye 9. The two have entered the show as an ex-couple and if they leave this weekend, they are going to be the first ex-couple contestants to be bidding goodbye to the show.

A source close to the development told IWM Buzz that UrUj has been coming in the top-bottom for so many weeks in a row. Now, when they faced Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh in the bottom, they finally got eliminated. While the truth about this report will be revealed in the coming weekend, it would be very disheartening for the fans of Urvashi and Anuj if they won’t be seen on the show.

Three jodis have already been eliminated in the last four weeks. This includes Keith Sequeira-Rochelle Rao, Vindu Dara Singh-Dina Umrova, and Babita Phogat-Vivek Suhag. All the jodis eliminated so far were real-life couples. No ex-couple jodi has been shown the door yet.

The journey of Urvashi and Anuj on Nach Baliye 9 has been quite interesting. From injuries, arguments to praises and emotional moments on the stage, they went through all. Now that there are strong speculations about them leaving, one can only wish best for them and hopes to see them together on some other platform soon.