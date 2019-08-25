Contestants Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli are having a tough journey in Nach Baliye 9. The ex-partners don’t get along well and their fights have often become the issue of concern for the makers and other participants. The relationship is so bad that Madhurima was also seen slapping Vishal in a video that was leaked recently.

Now, in a new promo of the show, Madhurima’s mother makes a special appearance on the Nach Baliye stage and tries to have a conversation with Vishal. In the new promo from the upcoming episode, the actor’s mother tells everyone that she has come here to have a word with Vishal and ask what changed him so much. She looks at her daughter’s ex-boyfriend and questions his behaviour. Meanwhile, Madhurima is seen shedding tears and Vishal is seen looking down with guilt. Watch the video here:

The two popular faces from the television world are one of the most loved jodis on the dance reality show. Despite their off-screen enmity, their performances are appreciated for their chemistry. Ever since the show began, the couple kept arguing, got involved in fights and kept their equation strictly professional. In fact, in an episode when Raveena Tandon asked Vishal to hug Madhurima, he refused to comply and later said that his intention was not to disrespect the judge but to make it clear that there’s nothing beyond the professional relationship that he and Madhurima want to explore through the show.

Vishal also said that his focus is only on winning Nach Baliye 9 and that’s the reason he has teamed up with Madhurima. He also refused to give interviews with Madhurima or talk about their equation in the media.

Meanwhile, the latest jodi to have gone evicted from Nach Baliye 9 is Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva. The couple, however, expressed disappointment with the decision. Urvashi even went on to allege that the makers are biased towards some contestants that led to their elimination.