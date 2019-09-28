Former couple and contestants on the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9, Muskaan Kataria and Faisal Khan called it quits immediately after exiting the show. Though their breakup rumours had started to surface while they were still on the show, Faisal’s injury during one of the stunts on the sets of TV serial Chandragupta Maurya had made the duo bow out of the competition.

Post this Muskaan had accused him of cheating on her and being too close with his Chandragupta Maurya co-star Sneha Wagh. Finally speaking up on the accusations, Faisal shared in an interview with Bombay Times, “I am shocked that Muskaan has accused me of infidelity. I have never cheated on her. Why have these accusations surfaced only after I had to bow out of the dance reality show owing to my injury? She acted all mushy, romantic and was sitting on my lap till the time I was performing on the show.”

Clearing the air about his friendship with Sneha, Faisal elaborated that they were “thick friends” and that she and co-actor Tarun Khanna had helped him cope with his difficult phase. Accusing Muskan instead, for being with him only for the limelight, Faisal said, “She has been the biggest mistake of my life and aaj main apne maa baap se nazar nahi mila paata hoon (now I can’t look into my father’s eyes). I don’t want to date anyone and I am scared of falling in love again. I have learned that one must know the person thoroughly before getting into a serious relationship. I think I fell in love with the wrong person.”

The couple has dated for two years and the rumours of their breakup were doing rounds before Nach Baliye 9. However, Faisal and Muskaan refuted the news and participated in the show as a couple. The duo has given some of the power-packed performances and has received Hi-5 consecutively for five times. Muskaan has even performed alone and dedicated her last performance to Faisal.