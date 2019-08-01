The contestants on Nach Baliye 9 are trying their best to impress the judges and the audience and win the trophy this year. However, for some participants, the journey seems more difficult than others. After Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh, Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva are having a tough time bearing each other’s presence on the show. Urvashi and Anuj have participated as ex-partners on the show and the difference in their opinions is pretty evident. As reported by an entertainment portal, the two recently had an argument that eventually hampered their chemistry during rehearsals.

Spotboye.com reported that Urvashi and Anuj had a big argument while rehearsing for their next performance that strained their relationship. A source close to the show told the portal that both the partners were practising a dance step. However, Anuj couldn’t get it even after repeated instructions, that made Urvashi step in. The actor tried to tell the right way of doing the step to Anuj and that irked him. This lead to an argument between the two and their ego clash increased.

The source explained, “Urvashi and Anuj were rehearsing a step and Anuj was not exactly getting it right. He tried a couple of times but it wasn’t happening. Urvashi tried to explain to him the right way of doing it but that didn’t go down well with Anuj. The two had an ego clash, which led to an argument and the duo is again not talking to each other.”

Arguments have happened between Urvashi and Anuj in the past as well. However, when their performance was appreciated last time by the judges, the two forgot their differences and hugged it out. In fact, Anuj even planted a kiss on Urvashi’s forehead and things turned happier between them. Now, when the two are once again dealing with a tough time, it would be interesting to see how their dance performance goes this time on-stage. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Nach Baliye 9!