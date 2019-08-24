Actor Madhurima Tuli feels Urvashi Dholakia is having a difficult time accepting the fact that she has been evicted from Nach Baliye 9. The actor expressed her views on Urvashi’s reaction over her elimination from the dance reality show. In her latest interview with an entertainment portal, Madhurima commented on the statements that Urvashi gave post her eviction. The Chandrakanta actor said that Urvashi is over-reacting and she should respect the decision of the judges and the audience.

The actor, who rose to fame by playing the character of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, told Times of India in an interview that the makers are allegedly biased towards some contestants who are also allowed to re-shoot their performance in case of any goof-up. However, Madhurima refuses to believe Urvashi’s claims. Talking to Bollywoodlife, she said that Urvashi shouldn’t be making a hue and cry about her eviction as it’s a game and one has to lose for the other to win.

She was quoted saying, “Honestly, it’s a competition and somebody has to win and somebody has to lose. I think you take it respectfully whatever the judges have given to you as a decision and not dig out these things and make an issue out of it. At this point, all I can say is you cannot accept defeat. If we would have lost, I don’t think we would have ever done anything like this and would have respected and supported the decision.”

Adding that Urvashi is a ‘tough woman’ and has seen so much in life already, Madhurima asserted that her behaviour after the eviction is ‘shocking.’ Both the women have shared screen-space in TV show Chandrakanta earlier. Madhurima went on to add that she never knew Urvashi had any problems with her because they never talked much on the sets of the show. However, she stressed that Nach Baliye treats everyone ‘equally’ and there’s no biasness.

“I wouldn’t comment on what she said as such as it’s her point of view and who am I to say anything? (But) There is absolutely no partiality as such. All are treated equally. She is a tough woman. She is a competitor, she has seen life, she has fought life! I respect her completely. It’s just that I feel that she is sad right now and a bit over-reacting to a few things. She should take it positively and move ahead in life,” Madhurima added.

