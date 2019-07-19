Actor Madhurima Tuli is one of the participants on Nach Baliye 9 and the rumours are rife that she had a fight with her partner Vishal Aditya Singh during rehearsals. Madhurima now talked to an entertainment portal in an interview as the show goes on-air and revealed what happened, how she is coping-up with the new format, what Salman Khan‘s association brings to the show and how well does she understand the need of putting everything in the past.

Madhurima was speaking to Pinkvilla when she mentioned that the focus of the contestants who are ex-couples on the show should just be on winning the trophy. The actor didn’t reveal whether she really had a fight with Aditya during rehearsals or not but she mentioned that things like these will keep happening since two people who used to share their past are reuniting. Madhurima said, “We started off thinking ‘now that we are doing it, we might as well give our 100 percent and try to win the show because that is why we are in it.’ While rehearsing we have some issues and that becomes difficult to handle and move forward, but once you come back home, you think to yourself ‘why create so much nuisance and might as well forget whatever happened and do your job and come back home’.”

The actor went on to mention that as opposed to the rumours, her breakup with Aditya was based on a mutual decision. She said that because at the end of the day, they are all humans who shared emotions in the past, ‘some kind of friction’ is going to be there between them. However, she added, that it’s important to learn to move on and rise above all hatred and insecurities if one has to live happily. “I think everyone has their ups and downs and that is something people will relate to and if you have to move on, professionally grow in live forgetting your ego and clashes and keep working hard, and think about winning the competition rather than getting involved in such controversies,” said Madhurima.

The Chandrakanta-star also revealed that Salman Khan’s association with Nach Baliye 9 is one of the major reasons she agreed to be a part of the show. She said that with Salman on board as one of the producers, most contestants are rest assured that they are in safe hands and that nothing inappropriate is going to be catered to the audience.