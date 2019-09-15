Nach Baliye 9 has been a season of controversies so far. With injuries on the sets, arguments and fights between the contestants and then controversial statements after elimination – this season has seen it all. Now, in a piece of news, a daily has revealed that another argument broke out on the sets and this time, there was no contestant involved. As per a report in Hindustan Times, host Maniesh Paul and judge Raveena Tandon came face-to-face following a misunderstanding that took over an hour to be sorted.

A source from the sets revealed that Raveena was speaking something when Maniesh made a face and the actor thought he was mocking her. This upset Raveena who fumed out of the stage to her vanity van saying ‘Can’t take this anymore.’ Following this, even Maniesh went to his vanity and the shoot was halted for over an hour until the makers themselves sorted out the issue. The source said, “He made a face when Raveena was right in front of him and she assumed he made that face for her. This infuriated Raveen and she said ‘Can’t do this anymore’ before storming to her vanity van.”

The latest episode of Nach Baliye 9 is going to see the wild card entrants. Along with Pooja Banerjee and her husband, the old couples – Madhurima Tuli & Vishal Aditya Singh and Urvashi Rautela & Anuj Sachdeva have re-entered the show. In the latest promo released by the channel, Raveena is seen lashing out at Urvashi for her statements in the media post-elimination.

After they were evicted from the dance reality show, Urvashi accused the judges of being biased towards certain contestants. Now, in the promo, Raveena tells her that she has no right to make such rude statements about a show which has given her an opportunity. A lot of drama stills awaits this season!