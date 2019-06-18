The first promo of Nach Baliye 9 is here and it features Urvashi Dholakia as one of the contestants this season. The promo also reveals the theme of the season which has been kept as ‘exes.’ As revealed by producer Salman Khan earlier, the celebrity dance reality show is going to feature participants in pair with their ex-partner. The latest promo has Urvashi having a conversation with her partner, who is believed to be her former boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva. Wearing a ruffled orange coloured dress, Urvashi dances with the partner while warning him against taking advantage of her on the show. The promo also gives a hint of Salman making an appearance on the popular reality show.

Star Plus posted the promo clip on Instagram with the caption: “#NachBaliye9, Coming Soon with someone you know! @urvashidholakia9 @beingsalmankhan” (sic).

View this post on Instagram #NachBaliye9, Coming Soon with someone you know! @urvashidholakia9 @beingsalmankhan A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus) on Jun 17, 2019 at 4:46am PDT

Speculations are rife that the Bharat star will co-judge the show for a few episodes to create the required buzz. It is also expected that he will appear in the opening episode on the show to introduce the contestants and request the audience to shower them with their love.

The other expected participants on the show are Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, Pearl V Puri-Hiba Nawab, Shraddha Arya-Alam Makkar and the couples who are now separated like Madhurima Tuli-Aditya Singh among others.

Meanwhile, confirming the theme of the show this season, Salman told the media that they wanted to spice up the show a bit. However, everything should appear in a positive stride on the show and everyone on the sets is taking care of the same. Rumours also suggest that actor Sunil Grover is going to host the show this season. It should not be a surprise considering the actor just played an important role in Salman Khan’s Bharat and also garnered appreciation for his performance in the film.