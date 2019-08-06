The team of Nach Baliye 9 decided to organise Quran reading on the sets of the show following various unfortunate incidents that the contestants are facing this season. As soon as the show started, Rohit Reddy, husband of actor Anita Hassanandani, suffered jaundice and later, actor Shantanu Maheshwari‘s partner Nityaami Shirke became wheel-chair ridden after a leg injury during their first performance itself. Keeping in mind the safety and in an attempt to ward off any bad omen associated with the show, the makers decided to call a few students from Madrasa to read out the Quran on the sets. Both the participants and the judges felt this was necessary to ensure that the show runs smoothly.

Nach Baliye 9 is already getting good TRPs. All the contestants on the show are managing to stay in news with their performances, off-screen chemistry and even arguments. The popular jodis this year are Rohit Reddy-Anita Hassanandani, Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva, Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh, Shraddha Arya-Alam Singh, Yuvika Chaudhary-Prince Narula, Nityaami Shirke-Shantanu Maheshwari, Natasa Stankovic-Aly Goni, Faisal Khan-Muskaan Kataria, Rochelle Rao-Keith Sequeira, Riddhima Jain-Sourabh Raj Jain, Dina Umarova-Vindu Dara Singh, and Babita Phogat-Vivek Suhag.

Earlier, while explaining her struggle of performing on the sets of Nach Baliye 9, injured Nityaami made an Instagram post. She explained how it all happened and she never believed it was serious until she got up to perform again. Nityaami wrote, “This was two days before@shantanu.maheshwari and I performed for the first time together on the #nachbaliye9 stage. Up until this day, there were nerves but mostly just excited to be able to do our best as a Jodi! Unfortunately, on the day of our first stage rehearsal, I landed wrong after a lift and fell. I knew something was wrong with my knee the minute I fell but I don’t think any of us realised how serious it was.” (sic)