The makers of reality TV show Nach Baliye introduced its latest season. Actor Salman Khan has come on board as the show’s producer and that’s the reason #BhaiOnNachBaliye9 started trending on Twitter today, July 19. The actor appeared on the show to introduce host Maniesh Paul and a few participants this season.

The format of Nach Baliye this year has been tweaked a little. The makers have introduced a new concept in which not only the existing couples but those who are now separated will be fighting for the trophy. As per the show’s original format, only couples – whether married or unmarried – compete against each other. However, this year, both the couples and ex-couples are participating to win.

Nach Baliye 9 has got 10 jodis which will be participating in the ultimate dance competition this year. This includes names of Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva, Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, Vindu Dara Singh-Dina Umarova, Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary, Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli, Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic, Babita Phogat-Vivek Suhag and Shraddha Arya-Alam Makkar among others.

Earlier, talking about the change in the format of the show, Salman Khan told the media that he liked the introduction of having exes perform as contestants because he doesn’t believe that two mature people who were once together can’t share an amicable relationship in the present. He then took his own example and said that he shares a good bond with all his ex-girlfriends and therefore, he would like to see how the contestants on the show hold themselves.

Even Urvashi Dholakia, who is teaming up with her ex-boyfriend Anuj on the show, talked about the show’s format. She said that she sees it as just a show and a platform where she can present herself in a new avatar to her audience. The actor stressed on the fact that her partner Anuj might be her ex but that doesn’t mean that she can’t share good chemistry with him or that the show can bring them together again.