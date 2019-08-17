The jinxed stage of dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 witnessed another injury, this time of participant and Kundali Bhagya star Shraddha Arya, while she was performing with her partner Alam Makka. This incident comes in light few weeks after Shraddha had injured her ribcage along with the oblique muscle ahead of the shooting of the premiere episode.

Talking about the latest fateful performance, the television actress was held upside down by Alam in the middle of their act when his grip loosened and Shraddha hit the dance floor, head down. In an interview with India Today, Shraddha revealed, “It was a very intense act for both Alam and me on Nach Baliye. Even during the rehearsals, we had to be focused to ensure that all the steps are being done properly. When we performed in front of the judges and the audience, due to a sudden slip, Alam lost his grip and that made me fall from his arms. Though I didn’t suffer any major injury at all, it definitely was a nerve-wracking experience for both of us. I got a small bump on my head because of the fall and did go blank for a second while performing. We still completed the entire performance without stopping and are sure that the audiences will love our act.”

Earlier, the team of Nach Baliye 9 decided to organise Quran reading on the sets of the show following various unfortunate incidents that the contestants are facing this season. As soon as the show started, Rohit Reddy, husband of actor Anita Hassanandani, suffered jaundice and later, actor Shantanu Maheshwari‘s partner Nityaami Shirke became wheel-chair ridden after a leg injury during their first performance itself. Keeping in mind the safety and in an attempt to ward off any bad omen associated with the show, the makers decided to call a few students from Madrasa to read out the Quran on the sets. Both the participants and the judges felt this was necessary to ensure that the show runs smoothly.

Nach Baliye 9 is already getting good TRPs. All the contestants on the show are managing to stay in news with their performances, off-screen chemistry and even arguments. The popular jodis this year are Rohit Reddy-Anita Hassanandani, Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva, Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh, Shraddha Arya-Alam Singh, Yuvika Chaudhary-Prince Narula, Nityaami Shirke-Shantanu Maheshwari, Natasa Stankovic-Aly Goni, Faisal Khan-Muskaan Kataria, Rochelle Rao-Keith Sequeira, Riddhima Jain-Sourabh Raj Jain, Dina Umarova-Vindu Dara Singh, and Babita Phogat-Vivek Suhag.