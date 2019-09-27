Actors Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva are back on Nach Baliye 9 and are impressing with their performances. Their performance in the upcoming episode is sure to bring tears in your eyes. As per the theme of the next episode, the contestants are doing a costume-drama and Urvashi-Anuj will be seen giving an emotional performance on stage. Their performance, as revealed in a video from the episode, is based on the theme of women empowerment and how a woman juggles all her life to balance out things for her loved ones.

After the two stars gave the performance, Urvashi couldn’t resist her tears and broke down on the stage. Her act reminded her of her own struggle in raising two kids and all that she went through at a young age in her past. Her dance partner and ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva helped her and said he admires Urvashi and she’s one of the strongest women he knows in life. While both the judges praised their performance, Urvashi got a special comment from Raveena Tandon who said she is the strongest woman on the show. Watch the video here:

Urvashi and Anuj have entered Nach Baliye 9 as a wild card entry. Both the stars returned recently on the sets with Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh back on the show. Earlier, when Urvashi and Anuj got eliminated from the show, the former blamed the makers for being biased towards some contestants. Later, during her wild card entry, judge Raveena lashed out at Urvashi for making ‘false claims’ and bringing shame to a show that gave her recognition again.