A video showing Nach Baliye 9 contestant Madhurima Tuli slapping her dance partner Vishal Aditya Singh went viral a few days back. Now, in his latest interaction with the media, Vishal commented on the incident and how the video got leaked. The two don’t share a good equation and have been popular for their arguments throughout the latest season of the dance reality show.

As reported by India Forums, Vishal has made it clear that he won’t comment on anything associated with his personal equation with Madhurima. The actor said that he is ready to talk about his performances and things related to the show but won’t give attention to any controversy that arises from his equation with Madhurima. He also took the example of the issues that have been created in the past from his statements on his relationship with Madhurima. Vishal added that he has nothing to say about the leaked video and his entire focus is on winning the show currently.

The Chandrakanta actor was quoted saying, “I don’t know who leaked it (the slapping video) and why, and I don’t even want to know. There is nothing for me to say about it. I don’t want to add anything to it, because every personal quote or comment subtracts my efforts that I am putting in day and night on dancing.”

Vishal went on to say that he has no problem in talking to the media in the presence of his ex-girlfriend and dance partner Madhurima, but that would mean that his focus from dance has deviated. “I want the dance to be the focus. Speak about dance, our dance journey, the long hours of practice, our efforts that we put in to give our 100% in our performance even after this personal equation, the injuries we have suffered, how even the smallest nakhra or mudra is practiced until perfection, and how we are professional and dedicated towards our work. So, it’s a simple thing, I don’t mind doing an interview with her or anything, but let the focus be dance,” the actor explained.

Meanwhile, Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva are the latest contestants to have got evicted from Nach Baliye 9.