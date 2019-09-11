Actors Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva are returning to Nach Baliye 9 as one of the wild card entrants. The two were eliminated a few weeks back after which Urvashi even expressed her disappointment and accused the makers of making biased decisions. Now, as they shot for their first episode as a wild card entry, Anuj spoke out. A report in entertainment portal Pinkvilla suggests that Anuj apparently felt bad about not being acknowledged enough during his stint on the show. Therefore, when he came back on the stage, he complaint about the lack of recognition and being addressed as ‘Urvashi’s ex’.

Both Anuj and Urvashi share a cordial relationship after their breakup and while signing up for Nach Baliye 9, they both said they were seeing it as an opportunity to do something they haven’t tried before. However, during their initial journey on the show, most media reports, interviews and articles about Nach Baliye 9 quoted Urvashi more than Anuj. Seems like the same bothered him and now he decided to raise his concern.

The report quoted a source close to the actor saying, “Anuj, who entered as the wild card entrant with Urvashi this week, expressed his annoyance over not getting acknowledged for his journey on the show and being referred to as Urvashi’s ex. He told judges that the fact that he doesn’t get any comment or criticism or praise for his performance really affects him. He had joined the show thinking it will give him better exposure but that isn’t happening.”

Meanwhile, not just Urvashi and Anuj, another popular jodi from the show who was ousted following their problematic behaviour – Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh, will be making a comeback as wild card entrants. Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Pooja Banerjee is also participating with husband on the show.