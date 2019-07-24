The online TRP report of your favourite TV shows this week saw a lot of additions and subtractions. The entire buzz around Mr Bajaj’s entry on Kasautii Zindagii Kay seemed to pay well as the show held on to the top. The second spot was taken by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and third by its spin-off show – Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. All the three shows registered a TRP above 30 and received 34.4, 31.2 and 30.3, this week, respectively.

The fourth show on the list was Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. The reports are rife that the show is going to go off-air in August. Seems like the makers have just upped their game right before it leaves its audience for a while and returns with another season. The popular show on Sony Television marked the TRP ratings of 27.7. This was followed by Star Plus’ show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The show’s male lead – Karan Patel is going to leave the story soon to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, nothing seems to be affecting its run among the audience as it garnered the TRP of 26.0 this week and got the top fifth spot.

The show that slipped to the sixth spot was Bepanah Pyarr. Colors TV’s newly added daily soap received the TRP of 23.9 the last week. It was followed by Star Plus’ Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala at the seventh spot. The show garnered 21.1 and found its place in the top 10.

Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya came eighth at the TRP ratings of 19.0. This was followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at ninth and Tujhse Hai Raabta at the last spot, with the ratings of 17.5 and 15.4, respectively. Here’s the entire TRP chart:

