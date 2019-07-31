The latest online TRP report of the week sees many lost shows making a comeback to the list. While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah rises up, Kasautii Zindagii Kay drops down. Sony TV’s show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai suddenly sees a terrific rise in its ranking while The Kapil Sharma Show finally finds its place back on the list. The list of top 10 TV shows continues to have Kundali Bhagya, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

On the top is Star Plus’ most popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with the ratings of 31.1. This is followed by the show which is soon going to be off the air – Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai at 28.8 points. At no. third is Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagi Kay which has slipped from its top position this time. The show gets the ranking of 27.7 points. The fourth position has the new popular spin-off show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke with 25.0 points. Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein lies proudly on the fifth position with 23.2 points.

Another Star Plus show which has managed to be on the list is Kullfi Kumar Bajewala. The show is at the sixth position with 22.0 points. This is followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. While the team of the film still awaits the comeback of Disha Vakani aka Dayaben, the viewers give it the seventh spot with 21.5 points. Colors TV’s Bepannah Pyarr goes next with 19.9 points, followed by Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya at the ninth position with 17.7 points. The last one on the list is The Kapil Sharma Show at 15.8 points. Check out the entire list here:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai – 31.1

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai – 28.8

Kasautii Zindagii Kay – 27.7

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke – 25.0

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein – 23.2

Kullfi Kumar Bajewala – 22.0

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah – 21.5

Bepannah Pyarr – 19.9

Kundali Bhagya – 17.7

The Kapil Sharma Show – 15.8

So which one is your favourite?