Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra has been into controversies since the time he has entered the house. His bonding with Mahira Sharma raised eyebrows and many raised questions on his relationship with girlfriend Akanksha Puri. He has every now and then mentioned on the show that he wants to break up with her but she does not let him go.

After Paras claimed to be in love with Mahira and said that he will break up with Akanksha once he is outside of the house, she clearly hinted that she has broken all ties with him after the episode was aired.

Now, during an interview with an entertainment portal, she said that she feels fortunate that Bigg Boss happened and she came to know what is cooking in Paras’ head. She also revealed that she has spent beautiful moments with Paras and would not want to spoil them by making things ugly between them. She would rather like to keep pleasant memories intact.

She also claimed that now she has stopped watching the show after the Weekend ka Vaar episode where Paras claimed that he wants to walk out of the relationship. She said, “I don’t remember watching the show or being active on Twitter after that episode. I also used to keep a tab of the show to know about how he is looking and if there are any alterations in the styling to be made and for other minute details. Now, obviously I’m not doing it”.



Earlier, Akanksha in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, revealed that they are supposed to get married this year. She said, “Maybe (marriage in 2020). Let’s see. I’m not sure. I’m just waiting for him to come out (of the Bigg Boss house). There are a lot of things that I need to clear. If I go inside the house and talk to him about these things, he is not going to give me an exact answer as he will still be in the game. So, I’m just waiting. Let’s see where it takes us. I’m prepared for everything. We had plans. That was the last conversation Paras and I had just before he entered his vanity (van). He was keen that we shouldn’t delay anymore and that it should happen soon (after the show is over). He was very happy. But I was somebody who said that you first come out then we’ll talk about it. I think this is his time. I want him to focus on his work as he has really waited for this for a long time. Right now, these things can wait.”