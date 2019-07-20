Actor Prince Narula and his wife Yuvika Chaudhary couldn’t resist tears on the stage of Nach Baliye 9 while shooting for the premiere episode. Prince’s cousin Rupesh Narula died recently in Canada and it was during the shoot of the big episode that he was informed about the news. In the preview of the episode that will be aired tonight, it is seen that Prince and his wife tear up as they take over the stage just after receiving the news of Rupesh’s demise. Host Maniesh Paul is further seen consoling Prince and asking him to be brave as producer Salman Khan praises him and calls him the bravest.

Rupesh died of drowning at a beach in Canada while celebrating Canada Day with friends. It was reported that he was just about to leave the place when he asked his friend to pull out the car and wait for him as he returns in a few minutes. However, his friend rushed to the spot when he heard a loud commotion ‘doob gaya doob gaya‘ and no one could find him for 20 minutes.

Rupesh got married recently and was expecting his new wife in Canada soon. Both Prince and Yuvika left to be with the family in Canada after the episode. Speaking about his brother’s death, Prince said, “Rupesh had settled in the US. Uski shaadi sirf do mahine pehle hui thi. He was only 25. Bhabhi was staying with us and her visa etc was being arranged. She would have joined him soon. Mom and dad have gone to bring my brother’s body. Yuvika is here with Bhabhi. Can’t believe that Rupesh is gone.”