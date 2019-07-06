Actor Prince Narula‘s cousin, Rupesh, reportedly drowned at a beach in Canada while celebrating Canada Day. Various media websites reported that Rupesh went to Wasaga Beach and got accidentally washed away by a strong current. As reported by CBC, he went swimming alone but when he didn’t return for long, a search was carried out by the police. When the crew found him lifeless, emergency services performed CPR on him and he was rushed to Collingwood General and Marine Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

The report in CBC also states that the police ruled out the involvement of any drugs or alcohol in the case. The report quoted Hayley Warren, the spokesperson for the OPP’s Huronia West detachment, saying, “At this time, it’s not ruled to be suspicious and as far as the investigation is concerned, drugs and alcohol were not a factor.”

Rupesh Narula had gotten married a few months back and he was expected to be joined by his wife soon in Canada. As reported by TellyChakkar, his cousin Prince Narula was shooting for his upcoming show Nach Baliye with his wife Yuvika Chaudhary when he was informed about the news. An emotional Prince immediately left to be with his family in Canada.

May his soul rest in peace!