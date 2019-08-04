Reality show judge and actor Raghu Ram is expecting his first child with wife Natalie Di Luccio. He announced the good news on Instagram and posted a picture of himself posing with Natalie and her baby bump as the soon-to-be-mother carried the pair of little shoes in her hands. Raghu called it the adventure and expressed his happiness in the caption of the post. He wrote, “Getting ready for the biggest adventure of my life yet! @nataliediluccio #OverTheMoon” (sic)

Raghu got married to Natalie in a South Indian wedding ceremony in Goa last year. His Instagram timeline is filled with the lovey-dovey photos of the couple. Natalie is a singer who has appeared on MTV Coke Studio with Amit Trivedi. She is also popular for her renditions of famous Hindi classical songs.

Both Natalie and Raghu are head-over-heels in love with each other. Raghu even made a post recently mentioning how the woman walked into his life and his world changed upside down. Last year, while announcing his love for the woman, he made a lovely post. Raghu wrote, “@nataliediluccio you once told me that you needed to believe in Magic. Well, here’s your proof. You walked into my life a year ago today… and impossibly, everything inside me changed!

I feel Love.

I feel Happiness.

I feel Hope.

I feel. Again. All because of you!

It has been a beautiful year of Love, Laughter & Adventure. Happy anniversary, baby! Keep believing in Magic. And that Happily Ever After is now.

I love you.” (sic)

Raghu was married to Sugandha Garg, an actor who was seen in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, for 12 years. The two called it quits last year and announced that they would continue to remain friends for life.