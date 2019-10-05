Actor Raghu Ram‘s wide Natalie Di Luccio posted a new picture on Instagram. It’s a lovely picture because it shows an expecting mother embracing her body and feeling beautiful while doing it. Natalie is seen flaunting her baby bump in the picture as her dog Zukzuk sits and looks at her. The pregnancy glow and happiness on her face are visible in the post. Natalie is 26 weeks pregnant and is totally enjoying every moment of embracing motherhood.

The caption on her post reveals just how excited they are to welcome the baby in their lives. The post read, “Hey little baby, Zukzuk is waiting patiently to meet you. We all are.” (sic) As soon as the post was made, it received wide attention with Natalie and Raghu’s industry friends wishing them the best and also praying for the good health of the baby. Raghu himself posted cute emojis on his wife’s post. Check it out here:

Earlier, the couple announced the pregnancy news on social media by posting a cute picture of them holding tiny baby shoes. “Getting ready for the biggest adventure of my life yet! @nataliediluccio #OverTheMoon”, he captioned the post. Check it out here:

Raghu and Natalie got married last year in a South Indian wedding ceremony in Goa. Later, the two also took vows as per the Christian wedding rituals. Their wedding was a private affair and was only attended by their family members and close friends. Before marrying Natalie, Raghu was married to actor Sugandha Garg. However, the two parted ways after a decade of marriage. They are though believed to be on good terms.