The new season of Bigg Boss is expected to go on floors soon and ahead of it, fans can’t help but speculate the contestants who will be occupying the house in the 13th version of the reality show hosted by superstar Salman Khan. However, the recent reports suggest that there will be no commoners inside the Bigg Boss house and the latest contestants to be confirmed include celebrities Mugdha Godse, Chunkey Panday, Rajpal Yadav, Aditya Narayan, Mahika Sharma, Siddharth Shukla and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

A source close to International Business Times, India, confirmed these names exclusively much as viewers await the final list of contestants. With only two months left for the show to go on air, the fans are already on edge to see this fresh group sweat it out inside the house.

The most popular and controversial reality show, Bigg Boss is coming back with its season 13 hosted by Salman Khan. This time, there will be no commoners inside the house and the Bigg Boss house will be situated in Mumbai itself and not Lonavala. The speculations around the contestants who will be entering the house have already begun though nothing has been confirmed yet. Salman, who has turned a television producer with shows such as The Kapil Sharma Show and the upcoming Nach Baliye 9, will be getting the whooping amount of Rs 400 for hosting Bigg Boss.