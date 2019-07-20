Actor Ram Kapoor has surprised everyone with his terrific transformation. His latest pictures are currently going viral on social media and his fans can totally remove the image of a plump Ram with a Santa-like belly from their mind. But, what’s his mantra behind achieving such a fit looking body? Ram’s wife, actor Gautami Gadgil spoke to a daily and revealed how her husband lost so much weight in a few months.

In her latest interview with E Times, she revealed that Ram has been going through an extremely natural diet and all the processes he followed to reduce weight had nothing artificial. Gautami mentioned that the Bade Achche… actor especially took care of the kind of food he had to stay away from when he planned his weight loss journey. A proud wife, Gautami further mentioned that her husband still has to finish his process to achieve his targeted goal within next few months.

The daily quoted her saying, “He has not supplemented and it is going fit completely in a natural way. He has not gone undergone any surgery as people feel and has opted for the natural way. Ram still feels that he has just come halfway through and will take another 6 months to achieve his goals and reduce more weight and become almost half the size that he is now. Ram says that fitness is an addiction and now that he has reached up to this level, he wants to achieve it all.”

View this post on Instagram Hakasan Las Vegas A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@iamramkapoor) on May 13, 2019 at 9:14pm PDT

Stressing over the fact that discipline is crucial while thinking of re-shaping your body, Gautami said that fitness is something that comes from within and one can’t force the other person to feel dedicated towards achieving a healthy body. The Kehta Hai Dil actor explained, “Fitness is something very personal. No one can push or force the other into fitness. With Ram, when he decided to do it, he went for it. He is a foodie so for him to lose weight and control his diet, is a big thing. He has taken a long time to lose all the weight.”

She herself has been a fitness freak and therefore, understands the requirement of the body of a person who has been doing workout for a long time. Gautami said, “I have been a fitness freak, but Ram has inspired me all the more. Now that Ram has not taken any work commitments, its good that he can focus on his work out.”