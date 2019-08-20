Actor Salman Khan is currently shooting for Dabangg 3 in Jaipur but before leaving from Mumbai, he shot for four promos for his upcoming show Bigg Boss 13. The popular reality show is returning with its latest season and Salman will once again be seen grilling the contestants. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the superstar shot for as many as four promos for BB13. In one of them, he will be seen dressed as a station master.

The report suggests that the show is going to have a youthful set-up and it’s set in Mumbai this year. A source close to the development told the daily that the promo showed Salman sitting inside what looked like a cabin on a train. The source quoted, “Seated in a cabin, shaking from the tremors of trains passing by, Salman is dressed as a station master, as he explains the concept of the new season, stressing on the fact that it will move at a faster pace, and adding his own quirky take to the proceedings.”

Earlier, it was revealed that Bigg Boss 13 is not going to feature any commoner as a contestant this year. Only celebrities will be made to locked inside the lavish house which has been constructed at Mumbai’s film city. Incidentally, Salman will also be shooting at the same place for his upcoming film Inshallah with Alia Bhatt. This also means that the actor will possibly have no difficulties in balancing his time while juggling with the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial and shooting of the weekend episodes of the show.

Bigg Boss 13 is expected to go on air by the end of September. As the format of the show has been changed once again, it would be interesting to see how the audience responds to it. Watch out!