Actor Mohnish Bahl is making a comeback on Hindi television with Sanjivani 2, a show that made him popular on the small screen. The actor is teaming up with her previous co-star Gurdeep Kohli to take the story forward with a new batch of the doctors. Now, in his latest interview with a news agency, Mohnish revealed that he couldn’t believe it’s been 18 years since he last worked with Gurdeep in Sanjivani. “It feels like yesterday,” said Mohnish, who plays the role of Dr Shashank Gupta, while explaining how shooting Sanjivani 2 has brought back many memories.

The actor, who is joined by Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna in Sanjivani 2, told IANS: “When I shot with Gurdeep for the first time on this show, I didn’t realise that we worked on the same show 18 years ago. It seems like yesterday.” Mohnish praised the other actors and said that both Surbhi and Namit are thorough professionals. “They are relatively new but their performances are right up there,” the actor said.

Sanjivani ran on the small screen from 2002 to 2005 and Mohnish said that he’s feeling nervous considering his character has taken a leap of a few years and his sensibilities have changed over the years. “I am feeling nervous before the telecast of the show, and my excitement is overshadowed by my nervousness, “said Mohnish, interacting with the media at the launch of #ThankYouDoctor initiative by makers of the show on Wednesday in Mumbai.

The first promo of the show’s upcoming reboot was recently launched by the makers. Talking about his character, the actor said, “I play the same character as the previous season but when a character grows older by 15 to 20 years, then certain things about his viewpoint also change. So, my character Shashank finds a slightly different presentation.”

Also featuring Rohit Roy and Sayantani Ghosh in other important roles, Sanjivani 2 is slated to premiere on Star Plus on August 12.