The makers of Sanjivani and Dill Mill Gayye are coming back with the third show in the series – Sanjivani 2. And there’s happy news for all those who are going to miss their favourite romantic couple – Armaan and Riddhima on-screen. The producer of the show – Siddharth P Malhotra has revealed that Armaan and Riddhima are not fully absent from the new show. In his latest interview with Pinkvilla, the producer talked about including references to the couple in the current storyline.

When asked whether Armaan and Riddhima will be mentioned in the new storyline on Sanjivani 2, Siddharth said, “Yes, there are references. Riddhima was Shashank’s (Mohnish) daughter, but we won’t disclose this (more info on reference) now.” He also gave away another exciting detail about the show. The producer added that the audience might also see Armaan and Riddhima back on the show. Now, whether it’s happening now or later, or the producer said it to just tease the audience is not known. However, if that’s what the makers have in mind, the fans are in for a great treat.

Siddharth also went on to add that the chemistry between its two lead characters, played by Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna, is going to be similar to what Armaan and Riddhima had in between them. The producer said that both in Sanijvani and Dill Mill Gayye, the protagonists had a love-hate relationship between them and that’s how they fell in love with each other. That’s the same kind of arch that the new characters in Sanjivani 2 are going to have. “They are two different ends of the spectrum. Armaan and Ridhima were love-hate, Rahul and Juhi was love-hate and this is also love-hate,” said Siddharth.

Sanjivani 2 returns with Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Punj as Dr Shashank and Dr Juhi. Apart from Surbhi and Namit, actors Sayantani Ghosh, Rohit Bose Roy and Jason Tham play other important roles. Watch out!