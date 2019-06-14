Popular TV show Sanjivani is taking over the TV screens once again with its reboot. While actor Mohnish Bahl returns as Dr Shashank Gupta, actor Gurdeep Kohli returns as Dr Juhi Singh. The show will be spearheaded by Ishqbaaz fame Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna who was last seen in Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai. The other actors on the show include Rohit Roy, Sayantani Ghosh, and Rashmi Singh among others.

As per reports, the show will go on air from the end of July on Star Plus. Rohit, who is making a comeback on TV with Sanjivani, posted a picture on Twitter that shows the entire cast in one frame. While sharing the picture on social media, he wrote, “Can’t wait to share screen space with the guy who I started my career with… Mohnish Bahl! And of course, my darling Surbhi Chandna and the rest of the stellar cast!” (sic)

The producer of the show, Siddharth P Malhotra, who debuted on the small screen with Sanjivani, also expressed his happiness over making the reboot. He also tweeted about the same and welcomed his new starcast. Siddharth tweeted, “Sanjivani – it’s old world charm and Gen-next energy featuring Mohnish, Gurdip, Rohit, Sayantani Ghosh the much awaited leads Surbhi and Namit Khanna with many more to fill your hearts and screens with love and warmth! Wish us love and luck.” (sic)

The producer also talked to the media about the show and said that he is making sure Sanjivani doesn’t appear like a ‘frivolous show.’ He took a dig at supernatural shows on TV these days and mentioned that in the era of Naagins and witches on the small screen, he wants to offer a subject that is capable of making the viewers go emotional.

The original Sanjivani that used to air in the early 2000s was the story of four medical interns – Juhi Singh, Rahul Mehra, Simran Chopra and Omi Joshi. The story went on to show the struggles of these interns in becoming full-fledged doctors while also dealing with the hard times in their personal lives. Watch out!