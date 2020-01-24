Nailing a decade of togetherness, television’s hottest couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey have often left fans gushing over their sizzling chemistry. Treating fans to a flood of their smouldering hot pictures, the lovebirds set the mercury soaring across the Internet.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sargun shared the pictures where she can be seen raising the hotness quotient in a thigh-high red skirt, paired with a sultry white top and teamed the look with a red denim shirt. Ravi, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black tee and a pair of black trousers, teamed with a bright yellow jacket. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Sargun captioned the pictures, “Adding colour in each others life since 2010 @ravidubey2312 @dannyalaghphotos (sic).”

Sargun Mehta is one of the most popular Punjabi actors. She never fails to impress the fashion police and is regularly seen updating fans about her outfit of the day. Known for her impeccable acting skills and making a style statement, the Punjabi diva knows how to be in the limelight. Enjoying a fan base of 4.3 million followers on Instagram, Sargun keeps treating them with her ravishing pictures.

On the professional front, Sargun was last seen in Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh opposite Gippy Grewal. She will be next seen in Surkhi Bindi opposite Gurnam Bhullar.

As for Ravi Dubey, the handsome hunk was last seen in Jamai 2.0. He is known for his work in shows Doli Saja Ke, Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar and Saas Bina Sasural.