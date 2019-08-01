Singer Sona Mohapatra has once again taken to social media to slam singer-composer Anu Malik. The latter is all set to make a comeback as a judge on a singing reality show and Sona has once again taken the opportunity to remind all that he was accused by many women under #MeToo movement last year.

Sona shared a news report that had Malik saying that he was ousted for no reason under the movement. The singer, who has raised her voice against Malik and Kailash Kher in the past, tagged the channel and the producers to remind them of all the accusations against Malik. Sona shared the links of the news items with the horror stories of women who accused Malik of sexual harassment in the past and asked the makers of the show to rethink their decision. She also asked them to take notice of the fact that their show is for the kids and Malik has been accused of being a paedophile by singer Shweta Pandit.

Sona first tweeted:

Anu Malik, these were the reasons, rhyme you go figure.

👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾

“Anu Malik’s predatory behaviour was commonplace during Indian Idol shoots”https://t.co/Z9NtfPxFNO

“Anu Malik lifted my skirt and dropped his pants, claims survivor” https://t.co/STZb9cYY4M @IndiaMeToo https://t.co/0Qdk9mjQvh — SONA (@sonamohapatra) July 31, 2019

She then wrote, “One more ‘reason’ & the number of them is quite large Mr. Anu Malik. Do take note, producers of

@superstarsinge @SonyLIV , your show hosting him is supposed to be aimed at kids between 2 & 15 yrs? “Singer Shweta Pandit calls Anu Malik a paedophile” (sic)

“Singer Shweta Pandit calls Anu Malik a paedophile” https://t.co/Aagwg4JBBK — SONA (@sonamohapatra) July 31, 2019

Several women came out to accuse Anu Malik of sexual misconduct during #MeToo. He was first accused by Shweta who claimed that Malik asked her to kiss him when she was 15-years-old. Another woman who worked with Malik on the sets of Indian Idol revealed that he used to harass women on the sets as well and many seniors were also aware of the same. Another survivor said that he asked her to wear a chiffon saree in their next meeting after hugging her forcefully. One woman said that Malik dropped his pants and lifted her skirt during a meeting at his residence. He was replaced by the channel when these allegations surfaced earlier.