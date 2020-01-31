Blessed with a photogenic face and a sultry aura, television hottie Surbhi Jyoti can nail just about any look and her latest flood of pictures from Dubai vacay are proof of the same. Leaving fans drooling over her smouldering hot looks while at the Gulf nation, Surbhi set the mercury soaring across social media platforms.

In one set of pictures, the diva was seen slaying in an indigo jumpsuit that blended well with the azure blue of the sky in the backdrop. Accessorising her look with a pair of black sunglasses, Surbhi struck sexy poses for the camera. The pictures were captioned, “Vibe says it all (sic).”

Another set of pictures showed the diva posing inside the iconic Burj Khalifa. Overlooking the lit city at night, Surbhi posed in a hot black and white striped dress and completed her look with a pair of black boots. She captioned it, “Standing tall with Burj (sic).”

Making the fashion police drop their jaws in awe, Surbhi shared a slew of pictures in a grey turtle neck, tucked inside a pair of light brown trousers and teamed with a pair of dark brown boots. Shielding her eyes with a pair of black sunglasses, the diva posed with the huge horse statues in the backdrop. The pictures were captioned, “Horse powering myself to enjoy more (sic),” “Fun of shopping doubles up when you get such good frame and light for pictures (sic)” and “When you get different light for every shot @dxb you were amazing (sic).”

On the professional front, Television sensation Surbhi Jyoti created quite a buzz after she featured as Bela, a shape-shifting snake aka naagin in popular Hindi TV show Naagin 3. The first season of the show premiered in the year 2015 with Mouni Roy in the lead. It ran for seven months and also featured Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan and Sudha Chandran in pivotal roles. After the success of the first season, the team came out with the second season in October 2016 with Mouni Roy spearheading the show once again. She was joined by Karanvir Bohra and Kinshuk Mahajan along with Sudha and Adaa reprising their old characters. The third season premiered in June 2018 and its last episode was aired on May 26, 2019. Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani took over as the leads while Pearl V Puri, Rakshanda Khan and Rajat Tokas were seen in essaying important roles.

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural television serial, Naagin, is out with its fourth season. It features Nia Sharma and Jasmine Bhasin as the femal lead while Udaan fame Vijayendra Kumeria plays the male lead.