The wait could finally be over. Seems like the fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah can finally rejoice as their favourite Dayaben – Disha Vakani might be seen in the upcoming episodes. As per a report in an entertainment portal, Disha Vakani is all set to make a re-entry in the Navratri special episodes of the show. However, neither the channel nor the makers have announced anything officially.

A report in Spotboye suggests that Disha and producer Asit Modi have finally sorted out their differences and our original Dayaben has agreed to come on board once again. The development comes after more than a year of constant juggle from the makers’ side to bring Disha back on screen.

Disha had left the show following maternity leave two years back. However, she never returned to the sets and the makers of the show ran the episodes without her presence. The story showed that Dayaben went to see her parents in Gujarat. However, the fans knew the reality and continuous reports about her replacement on the show kept surfacing.

In fact, after a long wait, producer Asit Modi even announced that the team was actively looking out for Disha’s replacement and the auditions were taking place. Many names came out but nothing got finalised. Now, seems like there’s no need for any replacement as the real and one and only Dayaben is returning to entertain the viewers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Her fascination with Garba and Navratri celebrations are known by all, therefore, it would be interesting to see how and when the actor makes a stunning comeback in Gokhuldham.