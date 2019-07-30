The makers of comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah celebrated its 11th anniversary recently. While the entire team of the show was present at the party, the presence of Disha Vakani aka Dayaben was sorely missed. Dilip Joshi, who plays the character of Jethalal in the show, talked to a daily and expressed how much everyone, especially he, missed Disha at the celebrations. The actor told Times of India that he has worked with Disha for more than nine years, therefore, when he recalled his experience, he realised that he missed his Daya.

A report in Times of India quoted the actor saying, “I am missing Disha Vakani a lot today. I have worked with her for almost 9 and a half years and it is not a short period.” He added that he feels Disha is with them, however, her priorities have changed now. Dilip said, “I feel she is still with us, it just that her priorities have changed now. She is a mother now and her priorities have obviously changed and today on this occasion we all are missing her.”

The actor was joined by other actors in the show, the crew and a few fans at the event. Dilip further thanked his fans for showering love on him and the other characters in the show for so many years in a row. He said that the entire team feels fortunate to have received love in abundance from the viewers. An emotional Dilip said, “The AV brought back a lot of old memories. I had forgotten a lot of scenes and today when I saw them I was surprised. We became viewers while watching the AV. I can’t thank viewers enough for the love they have showered on us. I would thank God also as he kept us all healthy throughout the show.”

He went on to extend gratitude to the humourist Taarak Mehta who passed away in the year 2017 after writing popular column Duniya Ne Undha Chashma for the Gujarati weekly magazine Chitralekha. The characters of the show are loosely based on the same column. “I would also like to thank Taarak Mehta, the humourist. In the television industry, if the characters are impressive, the show is automatically loved by people and he had written these characters in 1972. All the characters are lovely and till today people love them,” said Dilip.