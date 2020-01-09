Blessed with the rare charm of slaying every look she dons, television sensation Surbhi Chandna set temperatures soaring across the Internet once again as she clocked 2.5 million followers on Instagram. From a simple and casual attire to sexy western outfits, Surbhi knows how to keep fans hooked with her attractive looks and the perfect way to carry an outfit.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Surbhi flooded the Internet with her hot and sexy pictures and fans can’t stop ogling. Featuring her in an off-shoulder sultry green gown, the pictures flaunt her shoulder-length tassel earrings and a slew of black-stoned finger rings. The pictures were captioned, “Love to my 2.5 Million Babies #growingfamily #scfanfamily #scians #fanlove #swipeleft (sic).”

Surbhi Chandna’s gorgeous look is enough to make anybody fall for her. The diva is seen creating a storm on Instagram with her mind-boggling pictures.

On the professional front, Surbhi features on the television show Sanjivini. Namit Khanna is in the lead role opposite Surbhi Chandna in the television drama.

Actor Mohnish Bahl made a comeback on Hindi television with Sanjivani 2, a show that made him popular on the small screen. The actor teamed up with his previous co-star Gurdeep Kohli to take the story forward with a new batch of the doctors including Surbhi and Namit. In an interview with a news agency earlier, Mohnish revealed that he couldn’t believe it’s been 18 years since he last worked with Gurdeep in Sanjivani. Mohnish praised the other actors and said that both Surbhi and Namit are thorough professionals. “They are relatively new but their performances are right up there,” the actor said.

Also featuring Rohit Roy and Sayantani Ghosh in other important roles, Sanjivani 2 is premiered on Star Plus on August 12, 2019.