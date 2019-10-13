The fans of the supernatural show Naagin are sincerely waiting for season four of the popular Colors TV show. The promos of the show have already taken over the TV screens. Now, the latest update has it that the show might just face a delay in going on air. A report in Spotboye reveals that Naagin 4 might just have its premiere in December this year as opposed to the expectations that it was going on air in late October or November.

The reason behind the delay is believed to be the incompletion of the story. The team of Naagin 4 is working hard to bring out something new for the audience. However, a lot of work is still pending and due to the lack of a proper storyline, the team has decided to push off the premiere date of the show.

Naagin is one of the most popular Hindi TV shows and Ekta Kapoor surely wouldn’t want to compromise on its entertainment appeal. This is the same reason why the team of Naagin 4 has been assigned as much as time as they want to take to prepare a story that the audience loves more than before.

Meanwhile, in the promos that are being aired currently on the channel, the audience can see not one but Naagins. This means that not one but two female actors will be seen taking over the screens in the role of shape-shifting snakes. Earlier, actors Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti, Adah Khan have played the roles of Naagin in the series. Speculations are rife that the makers have approached the Ishq Mein Marjawan actor Aalisha Panwar to play one of the Naagins in the show.