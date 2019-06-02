Actor Sunil Grover might be seen with Salman Khan in Bharat soon but fans await his re-entry on television. He rose to fame on Hindi TV by playing memorable comic characters Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati. Speculations have been rife that Sunil will be seen alongside comedian Kapil Sharma in the ongoing second season of The Kapil Sharma Show. Sunil commented on the same in his latest interview with a news daily. The actor, who’s currently promoting Ali Abbas Zafar-directed Bharat, was asked if he is going to return to The Kapil Sharma Show. He refuted the rumours and revealed it’s not happening.

While Sunil didn’t talk about it in detail, he clarified that the rumours are not true and he has no plans to join Kapil and his team on Sony TV’s show. “Nothing of that sort is planned,” he told Mid-day. However, that doesn’t mean he is not open to accepting any other show on television. Sunil added that he is busy with Bharat and a few more projects but if there’s something exciting that comes in between, he will take it up. He said, “I have to fulfil a few more commitments. In the interim, if something interesting comes my way, I wouldn’t mind taking it up.”

Sunil was last seen alongside Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra in Vishal Bharadwaj’s film Pataakha that released last year. The actor was appreciated for his performance in the role that had comic undertones. When prodded if he thinks he has been stereotyped with roles that bring comedy to the fore, Sunil said he thinks of it as a gift. The actor said that he loves to entertain people and feels happy when he realises he put a smile on someone’s face.

Sunil, who ran his own comedy show on Star Plus before starting shooting for Bharat, said that he is ‘grateful to God that he made him a medium to bring a smile on people’s faces.’

Meanwhile, apart from Sunil and Salman, Bharat also features Katrina Kaif in the lead. The film is set to hit the screens on June 5 as the big Eid release this year.