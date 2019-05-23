The last week’s television ratings have sent Kasautii Zindagii Kay on the top after a long time. The drama series which is currently being revolved around Komolika aka Hina Khan‘s exit from the show crawled up to the top with proud ratings of 2.6 last week. This is followed by Zee TV’s popular Bhagya shows – Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya which have earned the ratings of 2.4 each. However, the fans of Colors TV’s popular show Naagin 3 are in for a little disappointment. The show has managed to grab the third spot on the list of top five TV shows. The supernatural drama series has got the ratings of 2.2. This is slightly lower than what was expected from it considering the makers have brought in original naagin – Mouni Roy back on-screen with Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani for the big climax against the united villains.

Star Plus’ Kullfi Kumar Bajewaala and Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show have also bagged the same ratings as that of Naagin 3. The three shows share the same spot this week. The fourth spot is taken away by Super Dancer Chapter 3 which is the only reality TV show on the list of top five. The popular dance show has Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu as the judges. It stands at the ratings of 2.0.

Sab TV’s oldest show- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has the fifth spot on the list. The comedy-drama has been entertaining the audience for more than 10 years now. However, the faith of the audience in its content still seems intact. The show’s comeback on the top five list is a good sign considering its TRP witnessed a huge low in the last few days. The reason behind the same was being deemed as the absence of the character of Dayaben from the plot. Reportedly, actor Disha Vakani left the show citing maternity leave but hasn’t joined the team yet. The producers of the show recently announced that they are looking out for Disha’s replacement. However, nothing official about the new addition in the star-cast is revealed yet.