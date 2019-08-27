Actor Tushar Dalvi has turned the new Sai Baba on-screen after replacing actor Abeer Soofi in the show Mere Sai – Shraddha Aur Saburi. He praised Abeer recently and mentioned that he has already created a benchmark. The show is one of the most popular offerings on Sony TV and Abeer played the character to the T. However, now that the show is taking a leap, the makers have roped in Dalvi to play the lead.

After much appreciation from the audience for the simplicity of its storyline and a performance-oriented cast, the makers decided to take the track ahead by a few years. In his latest interview with news agency IANS, Dalvi said he has ‘big shoes’ to fill as the audience have shown immense love to Abeer for his performance as Sai Baba. However, he said he is assured that the audience are going to shower the same kind of love on him as well.

He was quoted saying, “When this role came to me, I was thrilled to know that the makers believe that I would be able to do justice to such an iconic character. Though I know I have big shoes to fill as Abeer has created a benchmark, I would like to request the viewers to accept me with open arms as they accepted Abeer.”

The show Mere Sai – Shraddha Aur Saburi is going to complete two years of its run on the channel next month. It airs from Monday-Friday at 7: 30 pm.