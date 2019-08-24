Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva are the latest ones to bid adieu to reality show Nach Baliye 9. However, Urvashi doesn’t seem convinced with her eviction from the show. In her latest interview with a daily, the popular actor expressed her disappointment with the elimination process and the makers of Nach Baliye 9. She said that she is confident about her loyal fanbase and has full faith in the kind of love her audience has for her. Urvashi also accused the makers of being biased towards other jodis on the show.

She alleged that other contestants on the show are given the liberty of re-shooting their performances in case of any goof-up. Urvashi was quoted by Times of India saying, “There were couples who were allowed to re-shoot their acts when there were goof-ups on stage; they were told by our judges that the mistake would be edited. Why was that allowed? If we cannot pre-shoot an act, how can a re-shoot be allowed, especially when it’s a live performance?”

Stating clearly that she has been subjected to a ‘biased judgement’, Urvashi alleged that Nach Baliye 9 is not a reality show and it worked like a ‘fictional show’ for her. She explained, “In a reality show, you get one chance — you give it your best and you are judged on that. I thought I was signing up for a non-fiction show and not a fictional one. This is not the first time that I have done a reality show, but yes, it’s the first time that I have seen this kind of biased judgement.” She also questioned the process and said that the judgement is not transparent as the contestants are not shown the final scores before announcing who’s going to be eliminated

Urvashi, who rose to fame after playing the character of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, added she is sure about her ‘vote bank’ and it wasn’t like she and her partner were getting bad comments and points for their performance, therefore, the decision of eviction came as a shock to them.

Her eviction is indeed shocking and we wonder if producer Salman Khan has any plans to answer Urvashi’s questions!