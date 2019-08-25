Actors Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva are now out of Nach Baliye 9 but the former says that it’s the beginning of a new journey. Urvashi made a heartfelt comment on the post that Anuj shared on Instagram. The actor posted a photo of himself with Urvashi from their performance on the show and wrote that the memories are going to last forever. While their fans went gaga over the post, Urvashi, too, couldn’t hold herself from expressing what the entire experience meant to her.

She wrote, “We worked together for the first time and believe me the journey has just begun .. i know its difficult for others to respect the fact that we share a cordial relationship as friends but we know the truth and that’s all that matters .. it was the best 2 months I had spending hours of working with u and this is just a start.” (sic). Check out the post here:

Earlier, in her interaction with the media after being evicted from Nach Baliye 9, Urvashi expressed her disappointment and also alleged that the makers took a biased decision. She claimed that some contestants on the show are even allowed to re-shoot their performances in case of goof-ups. The actor, who rose to fame after playing the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, questioned the elimination process. She said the contestants in the danger zone are not shown how their votes have been calculated and that should be one of the major concerns.

Urvashi told Times of India that she had signed Nach Baliye thinking it was a reality show but it turned out to be a fictional show for her.