Dance reality TV show Nach Baliye has kicked off with its latest season. Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh are one of the participating jodis on the show and rumours are already rife that they are facing a lot of difficulty in working on their camaraderie. This year, the show has roped in many ex-couples along with the real couples as per the new format and Madhurima-Vishal are trying hard to keep their real-life differences aside by focussing on winning the show. Things don’t seem to be getting improved though. In the latest video shared by Madhurima, it is clear that the duo hasn’t been able to come to the terms with their breakup yet and that’s visible to all on the show.

The Chandrakanta actor has shared a clip from their upcoming performance on the show. At the end of the video, Vishal refuses to comply with Raveena Tandon‘s wish when she asks him to hug Madhurima. The caption on the video explains it all: “My first performance of #NachBaliye9

Super excited for you’ll to watch. Thank you for all your love and support. I want to avoid the disrespect and focus on my performance!! Tune in to @starplus every sat-sun 8pm. ❤️🌈💃🏼 @banijayasia” (sic)

Earlier, when Madhurima was asked to comment on the rumours around their bitter relationship, the actor said that the arguments and fights are bound to happen since they share their past. She added that they are learning to rise above the tough time because their common goal is to win the trophy.