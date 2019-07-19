Actor Urvashi Dholakia is gearing up to dance her way into the TV screens with the new season of Nach Baliye. As per the format, some of the participants this year are going to enter with their former partners. Even though Urvashi hasn’t confirmed yet, she will be seen paired with her ex-boyfriend, actor Anuj Sachdeva. Now, in her latest interview, she talked about this format and how there’s no possibility of getting back with her ex.

Urvashi talked to news agency IANS and said that she’s a grown-up woman today and has her own way of handling things in life. The actor, who rose to fame with her character Komolika in original Kasautii Zindagii Kay, added that it’s just a show and she doesn’t need to read anything more into it. Urvashi was quoted saying, “I am not in my twenties, so I do think a little differently now. I believe in mature living and don’t like to hold grudges. Sometimes you have to move on to find happiness in life. That’s what I did.”

She went on to say that one doesn’t need to re-open the closed chapters of life and just focus on building new relationships. Urvashi expressed that she could just be friends with her ex and ‘there’s nothing wrong with that.’ “I am participating in the show with my ex but it does not mean that I am giving a second chance to the relationship. One has to understand that I come from a different school of thought,” she added further.

I’m comingg BACK .. only this time I’m dancing my way into ur tv screens and hopefully once again into ur hearts … ur support and love matters ❤️ #NachBaliye9 #starplus #comedancewithme #urvashi #urvashidholakia #💋 pic.twitter.com/m38TYMnl3A — Urvashi Dholakia (@Urvashi9) July 2, 2019

Revealing the basic reason behind participating in the show, Urvashi said that all she wants to do is dancing because that’s something she has never attempted on-screen. The mother of two said that she sees Nach Baliye as a great opportunity to explore the space of dancing, especially with somebody. She added that she’s aware it’s a team effort and ‘coordination matters.’

