Megastar-host Amitabh Bachchan begins tonight’s episode with an unusual start by introducing the different coloured lights on the Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11’s set and elaborates their significance before moving on to introduce the camera that recently turned a father. Excited at his introduction, the camera starts swirling on its trolley around Amitabh. Tonight’s episode features another fresh batch of 10 contestants whom Amitabh introduces next, briefly. Going on to conduct the Fastest Finger First round, Big B asks them to arrange the posts held by Sushma Swaraj in chronological order. Laboni Basu becomes the only contestant to answer the FFF round.

Laboni is a student from Kashimpore, near Kolkata. She is preparing for railway examinations and is accompanied on the show by her sister.

Amitabh reiterates the rules of the game to Laboni and introduces her with the expert for tonight.

Here are the questions Amitabh asks Laboni:

What is the title of the 2018 film starring Rani Mukerji?

Ans C) Hichki

What is commonly available in a cone, cup and bar varieties?

Ans D) Ice-cream

Who wrote “Barna Parichay”, still widely used as the first book for children to learn the Bengali alphabet?

Ans B) Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar

What kind of medical professional would you most likely see for heart treatment?

Ans A) Cardiologist

Which music composer’s voice is this? (audio plays in the backdrop)

Ans D) Bappi Lahri

Laboni clears the first quarter and wins Rs 10,000 which means she will now get 60 seconds instead of 45 seconds to answer the next set of questions. Seeing Laboni shiver in the cold studio, Amitabh asks for a shawl and wraps it around her. He then takes the audience through her video clip. She reveals in the video about preparing for competitive examinations after leaving her education mid-way due to their modest financial conditions. She vows to buy a house if she wins KBC. Laboni started working as young as when she was 9-years-old by going around pasting posters for 100 bucks. She then took to developing photographs which increased her income to Rs 1000. When she was in class 9-10, she started taking tuitions for Rs 100/150 per student. Amitabh then moves on to ask the next set of questions.

According to “The Arabian Nights”, what appeared when Aladdin’s lamp was rubbed?

Ans C) Jinn

On Amitabh’s curiosity, Laboni says that if she ever chances upon a jinn, she’d ask to go back 10 years in time to put everything right.

Which god/goddess took on the avatar of ‘Mohini’?

Ans A) Vishnu

Which country has this unique flag? (image flashes in the backdrop)

Confused, Laboni opts for her first lifeline – audience poll.

Ans B) Bhutan

Which of the combinations of celebrities and the constituencies from which they contested is correct?

Ans A) Mimi Chakroborty – Jadavpur

Lightening the mood, Big B asks Laboni if she is on social media. Having no idea, she replies she has never been there which makes the audience double down with laughter. Amitabh flaunts about interacting with his fans on almost all social media platforms. He then poses his next question to Laboni.

Which of these mountains is a two-peak massif, the eastern summit of which is called ‘Sunanda’?

Confused, Laboni asks to flip the question but before that opts for option A) Kedarnath which would have been wrong. The correct answer is D) Nanda Devi. The next question flashes on Laboni’s screen.

Nandita Das has directed a film based on which writer’s life?

Laboni chooses to ask expert Archana for help.

Ans C) Saadat Hasan Manto

Laboni successfully wins Rs 3,20,000. Well done Laboni! Way to go! Amitabh signs the customary cheque for her as the audience cheers and claps non-stop in the background.

What kind of teeth are visible in this video clip? (Video clip of an elephant plays in the backdrop)

Laboni opts for her last lifeline 50-50. She answers A) Canine which is wrong. The correct answer is B) Incisor. Amitabh digitally transfers Rs 3,20,000 into Laboni’s account before clicking a selfie with her.

He then conducts another Fastest Finger First round and asks the contestants to arrange the words to obtain a saying that means to ‘finish the job in a jiffy.’ Arti Kumari graces the hot seat for being the quickest to answer the question. A bank manager from Darbhanga, Bihar, Arti is posted in Varanasi. amitabh takes the audience through her video clip where we get to know about her suffering from breast cancer which is in its second stage. She shares that the amount she wins in KBC will be used to pay off all the loans and EMIs she has taken so far and even go on a holiday with her son whom she has not given enough time according to her.

Arti is accompanied to the show by her mother, husband and aunt and uncle. Amitabh explains the rules of the show to her and introduces expert Archana to Arti before posing his first question to her.

Here are the questions Amitabh asks Arti:

Which holiday in India falls on the second day of the tenth month of the calendar?

Ans C) Gandhi Jayanti

Which refers to a variety of tea and hill station?

Ans B) Darjeeling

What is the Arabic for ‘writer’?

Arti answers C) Mirza but then opts for an audience poll in time

Ans A) Munshi

The buzzer sounds for the show to end which means Arti will continue playing in Tuesday’s episode. We wish Arti all the best for the next set of questions. Watch this space for more updates!