Television personality and celebrity chef Jagee John was passed away at her home located in Kuravankonam locality of Thiruvananthapuram on Monday evening. She was found dead in the kitchen of her flat in Kuravankonam at around 4 pm by one of her friends, who then alerted the police about the same., confirmed Peroorkada police.

Police said that the cause of death is yet to be established. There are no visible injury marks on the body. “We are investigating the case. An inquest and postmortem will be conducted on Tuesday after which we will be able to get more details,” police said.

Jagee John used to run a cookery show called Jagee’s Cookbook on Rosebowl, a television channel. She also used to judge beauty and personality shows.

The last post she shared on Instagram was a dance video on a Christmas song.

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jagee John (@jageejohn) on Dec 20, 2019 at 8:17pm PST



She was also a singer and motivational speaker. Recently, Jagee spoke in an interview with Kaumudy TV about social media abuse. She spoke of sharing inspirational messages and one of the last posts had been a rendition of the 1985 charity song We are the world by United Support of Artists for Africa.

(With inputs from ANI)