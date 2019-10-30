Twinkle Khanna‘s grandmother, Betty Kapadia turned 80 today. To celebrate her birthday, she along with her family went to Shillim. Also, known as Mrs. Funny Bones, Twinkle Khanna took to her social media account to share some of the pictures from the celebration. She captioned the pictures, “Grandmother’s 80th with family, friends and loads of laughter #ShilimDiaries.”

These photos are taken at a private resort in Shillim. In the group picture, you can see Akshay Kumar, Twinkle, her mother Dimple Kapadia, cousin Karan Kapadia, and grandmother Betty Kapadia, along with others. Whereas in the other post you can see Akshay posing alongside the birthday girl. Well, this has again proved that Akshay Kumar is a family man and he always makes sure to spend quality time with this family.

Earlier, Twinkle had shared a video on her Instagram account to show her fans, her holiday venue. In the caption, she mentioned, “Who needs iTunes when you have a feathered Lata Mangeshkar serenading you with her music. #songbird #paradisefound.”

Akshay Kumar also shared a video in August this year, where he can be seen strolling with his mother Aruna Bhatia on the streets of London. In the caption, he wrote, “Juggled shoot to spend a few days with mom in London. No matter how busy you are with life and growing up, don’t forget they are also growing old…so spend time with them while you can.”

Recently, the Housefull 4 actor celebrated his birthday in London with his family. He was last spotted by the media at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali bash on Sunday. He was accompanied by his wife and son in festive outfits.

Akshay’s last film Housefull 4 did a good opening this Diwali. Farhad Samji’s directorial multi-starrer comedy earned 19 crores on the day it was released. And now after 5 days, the film has managed to enter the Rs 100 crore club with a total collection of Rs 104 crore.