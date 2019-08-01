Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar were spotted enjoying scooty ride in Mumbai. Walking down memory lane, Twinkle took to Instagram to share her experience about learning to drive a two-wheeler. In a post shared on Wednesday of a still featuring Khanna and her husband Akshay Kumar, the actor revealed that she had her share of failures when she first started learning to drive a scooty.

She shared a picture of herself with Akshay posing in front of a red-colored scooty. “Back home and straight to the set with Mr K and @honda2wheelerin All the years of first falling and then finally learning to ride my yellow Activa came in handy today 🙂 #ScooterStories,” she captioned the picture.

Akshay also shared the same picture and revealed that the couple was shooting for a commercial. “Happy to welcome the newest member of the Honda family…shooting today feels like home,” he tweeted.

Take a look here:

On the work front, the 51-year-old actor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ and multi-starrer ‘Mission Mangal’, which features a stellar cast including Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi.

(With inputs from ANI)