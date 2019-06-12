Priyanka Chopra is not just a brilliant actor but also has a huge heart and her deeds say it all. Priyanka, a global Unicef Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights, will be honoured by Unicef with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at the Unicef Snowflake Ball in December.

Priyanka took to Twitter and shared an adorable heartwarming picture with the kids in Africa and wrote, “SSo humbled. Thank u @ UNICEFUSA for honouring me with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at the # UNICEFSnowflake Ball in December! My work with @ UNICEF on behalf of all the world’s children means everything to me..Here’s to peace freedom & the right to education # ForEveryChild.” The event will be held on December 3 in New York.

So humbled. Thank u @UNICEFUSA for honouring me with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at the #UNICEFSnowflake Ball in December! My work with @UNICEF on behalf of all the world’s children means everything to me..Here’s to peace freedom & the right to education #ForEveryChild pic.twitter.com/OZ4Qppc1y4 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 12, 2019

Priyanka has worked with Unicef since 2006 and was appointed the national and global Unicef Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights in 2010 and 2016, respectively. She promotes various causes such as environment, health and education, and women’s rights and is particularly vocal about gender equality and feminism.

Earlier, the actor shared a throwback picture with her father Ashok Chopra and penned a heartfelt note. She captioned the picture, “6 years. Seems Like just yesterday we lost you.. I miss you Dad. Inexplicably.” (sic)

On the professional front, the Isn’t It Romantic actor recently wrapped up the shooting of The Sky Is Pink which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.