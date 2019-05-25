Actor and former BJP MP Paresh Rawal will be honoured by Raj Kapoor Award as per the latest announcement by Devendra Fadnavis government. President of Oscar Academy, John Bailey, is expected to hand over the award in Mumbai this Sunday.

Film actor, producer and director of Indian cinema, late Raj Kapoor was best known as “the greatest showman of Hindi cinema” and few can lay claim to his title of “Showman Auteur” in the Indian film industry. Considered one of the most influential filmmakers and actors of Indian cinema by global and Indian film experts alike, Raj Kapoor had three National Film awards, two nominations for Cannes Palme d’Or for his 1951 release Awara and 1954 release Boot Polish. His 1956 production Jagte Raho won the Crystal Globe award at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival and later, he was bestowed with the Padma Bhushan in 1971 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1987 by the Government of India.

Felicitating the most powerful creative work from across all disciplines of creativity, the Raj Kapoor Awards were launched last year for Excellence in Entertainment.

On the professional front, last seen in URI: The Surgical Strike, actor Paresh Rawal will next be seen in the remake of Coolie No. 1 starring Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan. If the reports are to be believed, Paresh will be essaying the role of Kader Khan‘s character from the original flick.

Paresh was earlier in news for having tweeted an appeal to Indian news channels to not invite any Pakistani or Indian terrorist sympathizer on their show following the attack in Pulwama in February this year. actor and member of Parliament, Paresh, who is well-known for his roles in Bollywood movies, had taken to his Twitter page to even poke fun at Pakistani singer-actor Ali Zafar for his comment on the speech of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan after the Pulwama terror attack.

Next, he was in news for being replaced by BJP for contesting the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections from Ahmedabad-East Lok Sabha constituency. Paresh Rawal had earlier said that he wished to not contest the elections. “I had told the party four-five months ago that I do not want to contest the elections. But, ultimately it is the party’s decision,” he had said.